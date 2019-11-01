Trial ends for man charged in deputy’s death

A Macomb County man has been found guilty of premeditated murder in the first degree and murder of a police officer following a trial and jury deliberation.

Christopher Berak, 24, was found guilty on Nov. 1 of killing Oakland County Sheriff Deputy Eric Overall, a deputy with the Brandon Substation, on November 23, 2017.

Overall was struck and killed early Thanksgiving morning when he was putting out stop sticks on M-15 near Seymour Lake Road to disable Berak’s vehicle.

Berak was fleeing law enforcement from Lapeer and the chase continued south on M-15 through Brandon Township. Investigators say that around 12:30 a.m., Berak’s vehicle veered off the road and onto the shoulder and allegedly struck Overall.

Overall was a deputy with the Brandon substation and had served as a Brandon School District liaison officer.

Judge Leo Bowman set his sentencing on Dec. 10, 2019 at 3 p.m.