Twp.Master Plan input

By Shelby Stewart

Staff Writer

Brandon Twp.- The planning commission is looking for input for the Township Land Use Master Plan, which is a plan for the community’s future growth and development.

“We’ve begun to accept input into our master plan,” said township supervisor Kathy Thurman. “We’d like to get feedback from all of our residents.”

The master plan will address land-use and infrastructure issues for 20 years or more into the future, including maps, charts, and other explanatory matter for the planning commission’s recommendations for the physical development of the township.

Currently, there is a survey online, available through April 2, at brandontownship.us under the master plan link. Printed copies of the survey are also available at the front counter in the township hall at 395 Mill St., Ortonville.

“All residents are urged to get involved in creating this very important policy document through the public input process,” she said. “Stations will be set up for viewing at the township offices, and comments can be shared at planning commission meetings throughout the master plan development process.”

The next planning commission meeting is March 24 at 7 p.m. in the township hall. Residents can call the township building department at 248-627-4916 for future meeting dates or with questions.