Tyler ‘Ty’ Teague

Teague, Tyler Neil “Ty” of Goodrich passed away on March 14, 2020. He was 28.

Loving son of Jim and Courtney Teague. Beloved grandson to Patricia Zimmerman, Peggy Bell and Larry and Sharon Littleson. Cherished nephew of Jubal (Devin) Teague, Kris Littleson, Marc (Michelle) Littleson and Valerie Buckley. Also survived by many other aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends, that loved him. He is also survived by Buddha and Skye, his two dogs, or fat heads he would say. Tyler had a infectious laugh and smile that would always brighten your day. He had a very outgoing personality and was a very funny young man. He had a need for speed, always enjoying his cars and motorcycles and sharing his crazy stories of life in the fast lane. His initials T.N.T describe him perfectly. Tyler will be missed by so many, but never forgotten. Rest easy our sweet boy. Private Memorial will be held. Arrangements were entrusted to Village Funeral Home, Ortonville. To leave a condolence for the family go to www.villagefh.com