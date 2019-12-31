Vernon George Miller

MILLER, VERNON GEORGE of Ortonville, Michigan; died December 28, 2019; He was 92. He was born September 27, 1927 in Otter Lake, Michigan to the late George and Mildred (nee: Wood) Miller. He married the former Joan Jaeschke on July 27, 1961 in Fenton, Michigan. He is survived by his loving wife, Joan Miller; three children, Linda Brazelton, Tom Miller and Vernon (Michele) Miller, Jr.; five grandchildren, Jessica Miller, Denise Miller, Karl Miller, Jamie Brazelton and Jennette Brazelton; three great grandchildren, Eliza, Madeline and Makayla; also survived by two brothers, Chuck Miller and Victor (Irene) Miller; one sister, Rhea Rauch; preceded in death by one son, Jerry Miller. Funeral service will by 2:00 p.m. Friday, January 3, 2020 at VILLAGE FUNERAL HOME-ORTONVILLE, 135 South St., Ortonville. Pastor Jayson Coombs, officiating. Interment will be at Ortonville Cemetery. Family will receive friends on Friday from 11:00 to 2:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment will be at Ortonville Cemetery. To send a condolence to the family go to www.villagefh.com