Village appoints councilmember

By David Fleet

Editor

Goodrich- On Monday night the village council voted 3-1 to appoint Susan Simion as a village councilperson.

Simion will serve through Nov. 20, 2022 and then the seat is up for election in November. The vote followed the resignation of Village Council member Wendy Ciaramitaro on Feb. 14. Simion was one of four candidates that applied for the seat.

Simion has been a village resident for four years and was employed at Ford Motor Company for 12 years and then 10 years at Lapeer Community Schools. In those years, she worked elections for Metamora for over 32 years, first as an election worker than a chairperson. In addition, she worked 12 years as treasurer for Metamora baseball and four years for area Boy Scouts.

“With four years of residency (in Goodrich) thus far, I’ve seen great things happening, but know there is room for improvement and growth in our village,” said Simion. “I would be honored to share my thoughts and ideas for bettering our community and work with our council to achieve goals.”