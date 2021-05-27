Village Local Road Improvement Fund program OK’d

By Shelby Stewart

Staff Writer

Ortonville- At the regular Monday night meeting, the village council voted 7-0 to support the Local Road Improvement Fund program for 2021, a matching program through Oakland County.

The matching amount from the county would be $5,119, and the minimum amount for road projects to be spent would have to be $10,239 to receive matching funds. In past years the funds have been used for crack sealing on paved Ortonville roads.

“It also includes labor, not just product,” said Tonja Brice, village president . “And we do have some product left over, but you have to go with that match. If that’s what they’re giving us, that’s what it’s going to cost us in labor and product. We do get this every year.”

The matching funds can only be used for supplies, though the labor is covered by the village and work is done by the DPW.