Village manager resigns

By Shelby Stewart

Staff Writer

Ortonville-On April 22, village manager Bill Sprague turned in his resignation.

“It has been a pleasure working here, I appreciate everything that the council has done for me, and appreciate more-so the village staff, couldn’t ask for a better group of people,” said Sprague. “If I could impart one maybe final word of wisdom, love those guys to death because they’re carrying water every day and it’s tough sometimes.”

Sprague was hired as village manager in March of 2018 after the position stayed vacant since July of 2017.

He also served as village manager from November 2009-April 2010.

“We know you’re invaluable, and so do they, so unfortunately, we drew the short stick,” said president Tonja Brice.

Sprague was offered a job in the private sector, and his last day will be on May 17. The village will be looking for someone to fill his position.

“It’s a sad day, fortunate for me and unfortunate for me, last week while I was on vacation, I was offered a position in the private sector, and offered it multiple times until the point where I finally had to accept,” he said. “I’ll be starting my new job on May 20. Sad to be leaving, wanted this to be my retirement job, the last job I had, but unfortunately this is just too good to pass up.”