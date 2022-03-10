Village seeks additional sewer capacity with ARPA funds

By David Fleet

Editor

Goodrich- The village is in need of additional sewer capacity.

According to the Genesee County Drain Commissioner’s Office, in 2001 the Village had purchased a sewer capacity of 1,200 Residential Equivalent Units or REU. The REUs are used to calculate sewer and water costs, based on usage. As of Dec. 1, 2021, there are just 1,186 REUs that have been allocated, leaving 14 remaining for new connections.

“We desperately need additional REUs,” said Sheri Wilkerson, administrator/clerk.”We have a lot of building coming to Goodrich.”

As a result, the village through Wade Trim applied for 300 additional sewer units. John O’Brien, director of the Genesee County Water & Waste Services responded to the request.

The village is connected to the County Interceptor Sewer System via the Township of Grand Blanc and the City of Grand Blanc, he said. While capacity is available on the County system, it’s not available on the local municipal systems.There are no REUS to purchase for the village, However, an individual may go to the county and purchase REUs on their own.

O’Brien said that currently Grand Blanc Township and Oakland County have authorized the preliminary design of the Kearsley Creek Interceptor. Early plans have it running down Vassar Road. Goodrich could participate in this project and have a direct connection to the new interceptor system. This would eliminate the need for capacity in Grand Blanc Township and City, he added. The estimated cost of the interceptor system could exceed $32 million.

The village could share in funding of the project and draw upon the American

Rescue Plan Act to help pay for the additional REUs.

Signed into in March 2021, the fund provides $350 billion in relief to states and local governments to fight the continued impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. The village currently has about $197,000 in ARPA funds that could be used on local projects. However, recently the village has requested Genesee County ARPA funds, which are also available to communities. About $450,000 would be needed to purchase 300 REUs, of which the village would pay just 10 percent or $45,000. In addition, the village has requested $250,000 also from the Genesee County ARPA funds.

The need for additional REUs are growing as new homes on the way to the village. Last year the council approved the site plan for the sixth phase of Green Ridge Meadows. The village planning commission recommended approval following the May 24, 2021 meeting.The developer, Atlas Township-based Johnson & Sons Excavating will provide the space for 25 new homes on about 16 acres, with the average lot size of about 22,000 square feet. The project will connect to Green Ridge Estate phase 4 and include a connection to Green Road. The new development will provide some much needed homes in a post-pandemic market.

According to reports from Realcomp released earlier this year for the 48462 area code, which includes sections of Atlas, Brandon and Groveland townships within The Citizen’s readership area, the historically low inventory of existing homes is creating a highly-competitive seller’s market.