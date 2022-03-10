Village to decide on interim councilmember

By David Fleet

Editor

Goodrich-On Monday night the village council is expected to appoint a new councilmember.

The vote is expected following the resignation of Village Council member Wendy Ciaramitaro on Feb. 14. As of press time March 10, three candidates have applied for the seat. The deadline is noon, March 11.

The Village is seeking an individual who would like to serve through Nov. 20, 2022. The seat is up for election in November 2022. Individuals must live in the village and have attained the age of 18 years. Any individual, meeting the criteria, must submit a completed pre-appointment questionnaire, available from the Village of Goodrich office or www.villgeofgoodrich.com.