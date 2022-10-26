Virginia England

ENGLAND, VIRGINIA ANN of Ortonville, Michigan; died on October 25, 2022. She was 70.

Virginia was born on June 21, 1952 in Goodrich, Michigan to the late William and Rebecca Jane (nee: Hummer) McCrory. She is survived by two sons, Richard England and Dave (Vanessa) England; one daughter, Becky Ortiz; six grandchildren, Hannah England, Xavier Ortiz, Corey England, Ellijah Ortiz, Bianca Ortiz and Chloe England; one sister, Susan McCrory; she was preceded in death by one sister, Mary Oscendosky and two brothers, Leslie McCrory and William “Bud” McCrory. Virginia was formerly employed by NDT Technologies and was currently employed by Deer Lake Day Care. She loved to knit, sew and quilting. She loved spending time in her yard planting flowers. Funeral service will be Monday, October 31, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at Village Funeral Home, 135 South Street, Ortonville, MI. Pastor Ben Gonzales, officiating. Interment will follow at Seymour Lake Cemetery. Family will receive friends on Sunday from 3:00 – 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital. Envelopes are available at the funeral home. To send a condolence to the family go to www.villagefh.com .