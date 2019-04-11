Volunter help needed for Rocking & Raking

From 9 a.m.-4 p.m., April 27, able-bodied young people and adults to assist local senior citizens and disabled neighbors with yard work, cleaning outside windows, moving and cleaning patio furniture along with general spring clean up.

The annual Rocking and Raking project seeks individuals, families, churches, scout troops, National Honor Society, sports teams, women’s and men’s group, willing to spend part of a day making a difference in the life of another. In 2018 more than 65 volunteered to assist 40 area residents. We need a 1-5 adult/youth ratio for youth seventh grade and up and a 1-3 ratio for younger children.

Contact Kim Zernec, St. Anne, (248) 627-3965 Ext. 132

or kim@churchofstanne.org to volunteer. Also pick up the forms at Brandon Township offices or St. Anne church. Forms are also available at the Ortonville Village Offices and at the Edna Burton Senior Center for homeowners and volunteers