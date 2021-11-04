Voters approve school bond extension, millage renewal

By Shelby Stewart

Staff Writer

Voters on Tuesday passed local funding proposals in the Brandon and Goodrich School districts.

The Brandon School District approved a zero mill increase bond extension 1,647 to 1,353 votes against the bond. The proposal is for $26.1 million, which will be broken into two series with a term length of 20 years. Taxpayers will not see a millage rate increase above the current debt levy. The bond will be used for technology and building improvements and repairs.

“We want to extend a thank you to the school district community for supporting our bond proposal,” said Dr. Karl Heidrich, district superintendent . “We are very appreciative and grateful for the positive results. It is a win for our students and our school district.”

This is the first school bond to be voted through since 2006. Previously, a bond proposal failed to be voted through in March 2020 and a millage proposal failed in 2016.

“In addition, our entire learning community will benefit. With the passing of this bond, our work will continue to move forward with both short and long-range facility and technology planning,” said Heidrich.

“The upgrades in facilities will now happen because of your investment in our schools and community.”

Voters in the Goodrich School District approved, 1,377-636 a renewal of the schools operating millage.

The proposal will allow the school district to continue to levy the statutory rate not exceeding 18 mills on all property, except principal residences and other property exempted by law. The renewal is for five years, from 2023-2027. The current levy which will expire in 2022, will collect about $1,500,000 for the district.

“This is a non-homestead renewal and does not raise any taxes,” said Wayne Wright, district superintendent. “The 18 mills are put on only those residents of the school district with second homes, such as a vacation home or rental. Businesses are also included. Farmland and a primary home is exempt from the 18 mills.”

“By far the greatest amount of money we get is from the state,” he said. “The operating millage is very critical to the students of this district.”