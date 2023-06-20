Wanda Quigley

Wanda Louise Quigley (mom) left us on June 9, 2023 at the age of 91. She was looking forward to being reunited with her husband Jack for their next great adventure.

She was born March 26, 1925 to Louis and Nellie Werner at the family farm on Connell Road.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Jack, two sisters Mary Steffes and Ann Kintz. She has three surviving siblings, Timothy Stayton, Gail (Lynn) Moshier and Ron (Mary) Stayton.

She also had seven children. Peter Quigley, Jeffery (Karen) Quigley, Jack (Jane) Quigley, Sue (Ken) Skinner, Wanda (Bob) Brydges, Tina (Roger) Tacey and David (Christy) Quigley. Also too many grandchildren and great grandchildren to list. She was loved and admired by everyone and will be missed until we’re reunited in the future.

Wanda provided direction to her husband, guidance to her children, and comfort to all who needed it. Her love knew no bounds. She could cook with the best, and some of the greatest memories were the family holiday meals when the family would all sit around the table – Dad at one end, sort of leading the meal and Mom at the other providing the sustenance – physical, moral, spiritual – which strengthened the foundation of our family.

She was loved throughout the community. Her home was open not only to her children, but to the children of the neighborhood as well. Family and friends came and went year-round all under the kindness and thoughtfulness of her gaze. She treated all of her children’s friends as extended family – as if they were one of her own.

She was a woman of many talents and took up various hobbies throughout her life, all of which she accomplished with the skill of a professional. She learned soldering and stained glass, building beautiful household decorations. She learned to paint in her 60s and went on to win local competitions due to her tenacity, skill, and the beauty of her art. But her largest talent was ensuring that her family knew they were loved, and we knew how to love in return.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Boys Town or the Michigan Humane Society.