Wayne Edward Banycky

Wayne Banycky of Clarkston passed away at 65 on September 11, 2021. He was born in Pontiac to Marian and Jack Banycky.

Wayne loved the outdoors, golfing, hunting and fishing was when he was the happiest. Over his lifetime he followed the rodeo circuit as a bareback bronc and bull rider for a few years, then guided elk hunts in Montana to owning a roofing company and then a landscape company.

He was a charter captain for Salmon on the Great Lakes for 12 years after fishing on the professional walleye trail for six years and guiding walleye trips on the Detroit River. He was featured on the cover of Great Lakes Angler with an article on him and he wrote articles for the Walleye Magazine when he was tournament fishing.

He was a dog trainer, and guided bird hunts at the Huntsman in Metamora with his dogs. He loved German Shorthair Pointers, and always had a black Labrador Retriever by his side.

He is survived by his wife Paula of 32 years, his brother Kevin and his three dogs. Wayne’s remains were cremated and will be spread over a favorite hunting area at a future date.