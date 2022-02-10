By David Fleet

Editor

Linda Williams and George Hittle never really had a first date. They were not high school sweethearts either— not even a crush.

That’s because there was friendship first—an extended period where the couple came to know each other. A recipe they agreed on helped make a more than half-century of marriage work.

Just five days after Valentine’s Day 1966 on Feb. 19, Linda Williams married George Hittle in a small wedding at the First Baptist Church of Grand Blanc.The couple will celebrate 56 years of marriage later this week.

“We were best friends first,” said Linda, who along with George are members of the First Baptist Church of Goodrich. “That’s what made our relationship last and work.”

The couple shared their life experiences along with some honest thoughts on love and their journey.

Linda and George were Grand Blanc residents and both attended Grand Blanc High School graduating together in 1962.

“I had a job where I walked past her house after school,” said George, now 77. “Then I started walking her home—it became a planned event. Linda was actually dating someone, but that’s OK we stayed good friends.”

Following graduation the couple attended different colleges hundreds of miles apart. Linda traveled to Alderson-Broaddus College, Phillippi, WV. for a nursing program, where she earned a Bachelors of Science Degree in Nursing. While George enrolled at Michigan State University in East Lansing for the Parks and Recreation degree.

The couple’s relationship grew over the college years and included visits when possible.

While still a college student, George was drafted by the Army and was to report in early 1966. So just before Christmas 1965 they were engaged.

“That was typical of war time,” she said. “People were married before one was shipped off to war. At that time many were going to Vietnam.”

The couple married in February and after a short honeymoon to Niagara Falls, George reported to the Army at Fort Knox, Ky. and then Fort Eustis, an Army installation in Newport News, Va. Linda returned to college in West Virginia.

George was later assigned to a base in Italy.

“It was a blessing from God that he did not go to Vietnam,” she said.

Linda was able to move to Italy with George and the couple lived in an apartment in Vicenza, Italy.

She came home in 1967 for the birth of their first daughter Amanda in 1968, while George completed his stint in the Army. A second daughter Melissa was born in 1970.

George was discharged from the Army and completed his degree at MSU in 1975 before landing a job at Engineered Products in Grand Blanc where he worked 34 years, serving as General Manager.

Linda was employed as a school nurse for the Flint Community Schools for 25 years.

The couple reflected on the longevity of their marriage.

“It’s about respect,” said George. “We have never said anything about each other that was disrespectful. It’s as much words and action as it is love.”

Linda agreed.

“Our values are the same,” she said. “Our background was similar. It gave us a great foundation which we brought to our marriage.”

The couple agree there have been many bumps in the road, illness, loss of job and service in the military.

“But we still believe in one another,” she added. “As a single person you become very self absorbed, you really don’t have to worry about anyone else, marriage changes that. Now you have to put the other person first.”