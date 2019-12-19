Welding comes to Brandon

By Shelby Stewart

Staff Writer

In the fall of 2020, Brandon High School will have two welding and machining classes open for enrollment.

“We are back on track with the welding program,” said district superintendent Dr. Matt Outlaw. “We have posted our position, I’ve talked to a number of students, students are very excited. We are moving and it’s going to be on the course selections.”

At the regular Monday night meeting, the school board voted 7-0 to approve two courses for next school year, expanding on the trade skills that Brandon has begun bringing back.

“What’s neat, woodworking is happening this year and it’s going great,” said Outlaw.

“Classes are packed, there are kids that are interested in going into the trades, but there are other kids that have no intention in going into the trades that are just really interested in woodworking. There’s kids that are in STEM and their intention is to be an engineer, and they’re learning how to do some basic woodworking and it’s awesome, they’re loving it. And it’s boys, it’s girls, it’s kids that are struggling in school, it’s honors kids, it’s going really well.”

The two courses approved are welding and machining one and two, and the courses will be available to students for the 2020-2021 school year.