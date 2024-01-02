William “Billy” Ball

BALL, WILLIAM CURTIS “BILLY” of Brandon Twp, Michigan, died on December 25, 2023. He was 67. Billy was born September 2, 1956 in Goodrich, Michigan to the late Raymond L. and Geneva M. (nee: Street) Ball. He is survived by two sisters, Teri (Larry) Robinson and Debbie (Gerald) Wise; one brother, John Ball; he was preceded in death by his brother, Roger Ball and one sister, Bev Toth. Billy was a veteran of the U.S. Navy having served in Desert Storm. He was employed at University Lawn and Landscaping and the Mulch Store, where he was the Operations Manager for 25 years of dedication and hard work. He enjoyed playing Euchre and Scrabble and was very good both. He was a fan of baseball and football games, especially the Detroit Tigers, Michigan Wolverines and Detroit Lions. A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, January 13, 2024 at Village Funeral Home 135 South St., Ortonville, Michigan. Family will receive friends from 1:00 p.m. until the time of the service. Memorial contributions may be made to the Michigan Humane Society. Envelopes are available at the funeral home. To send a condolence to the family please visit www.villagefh.com