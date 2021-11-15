William Cheswick

CHESWICK, WILLIAM BARRY of Goodrich, Michigan; died on November 12, 2021. He was 85.

Barry was born April 22, 1936 in Portage LaPrairie, Manitoba, Canada to the late Dorothy Healey. He is survived by three children Kimberly Ann Cheswick, Lori Cheswick and Bill (Julie) Cheswick; three grandchildren, Allison, Elizabeth and Christian Cheswick; one brother, George (Ginny) Healey; three nephews, Sean, Patrick and Ryan. He was preceded in death by his wife, Mabel Cheswick in 2017. Barry was a veteran of U.S. Air Force. He retired from GM having started with Fisher Body and later worked for the Lake Orion Plant. Funeral service will be 7:00 p.m. Thursday, November 18, 2021 at VILLAGE FUNERAL HOME, 135 South Street, Ortonville, Michigan. Pastor Brian Johnson, officiating. Family will receive friends on Thursday from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Please dress casually. Interment will be at Great Lakes National Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Wounded Warrior Project or Alzheimer’s Association. Envelopes are available at the funeral home. To send a condolence to the family please visit www.villagefh.com