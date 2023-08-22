William Reinhart

REINHART, WILLIAM PAUL, “BILL” of Grand Blanc, Michigan, formerly of Ortonville; died on August 16, 2023. He was 69. William was born August 27, 1953 in Flint, Michigan to the late John William and Pauline (nee: Weisenberger) Reinhart. He married the former, Sharon Gasser on May 5, 1973 in New Lothrup, Michigan. He is survived by his loving wife, Sherry Reinhart; two daughters, Robin (Jason Gault) Short and Shelly (Scott) Ressler; four grandchildren, Claire Short, Katie Short, Matthew Ressler and Allison Ressler; nine brothers and sisters, Elaine Pasky, Shirley (Tony) Koritnik, Mike (Jan) Reinhart, Bobby (Cindy) Reinhart, Tom (Marja) Reinhart, Marjorie (Brenda Fisher) Reinhart, Richard (Pam) Reinhart, Jack (Bonita Pelky) Reinhart, Ken (Pam) Reinhart; one sister-in-law, Kathie Reinhart; Also, survived by Sherry’s siblings and many nieces and nephews. Bill was preceded in death by one sister, Patricia Durfee; two brothers, Jim Reinhart and Joseph Reinhart. Bill was a 1971 graduate of St. Michaels High School in Maple Grove, Michigan. He retired form G.M. Truck & Bus, attended Holy Family Catholic Church, loved to tinker around the house and was an avid tennis player. He will be deeply missed by his family and friends.

Mass of the Resurrection will be 10:00 a.m. Thursday, August 24, 2023 at Holy Family Catholic Church, 11804 S. Saginaw St., Grand Blanc, Michigan 48439. Fr. Leronio Vodivodi, celebrant. Family will receive friends on Wednesday, from 3:00 – 8:00 p.m. with a Time of Sharing at 7:00 p.m., VILLAGE FUNERAL HOME 135 South Street, Ortonville, Michigan and after 9:00 a.m. on Thursday at the church. Memorial contributions can be made in Bill’s honor to National Alliance Mental Illness, NAMI 4301 Wilson Blvd., Suite 300 Arlington, VA 22203 To send a condolence to the family please visit www.villagefh.com