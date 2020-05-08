William Thomas Duso

Duso, William Thomas – Age 70, of Owosso, passed away peacefully May 7, 2020 at home surrounded by family.

A private funeral service will be held at St. Isidore Catholic Church in Laingsburg followed by a private burial at Great Lakes Cemetery in Holly. A celebration of life will be held at Goodrich High School at a future date. Arrangements are being handled by Sharp Funeral Homes, Miller Road Chapel, 8138 Miller Road, Swartz Creek. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Epilepsy Foundation of Michigan, American Cancer Society, or the Goodrich High School Scholarship Fund. William “Bill” Duso was born August 1,1949 in Flint to Donald and Florence (McNenly) Duso. He was a proud graduate of Flint St. John Vianney – Class of 1967. He earned his Bachelor of Arts Degree from Central Michigan University and two Masters Degrees from Eastern Michigan University. He also served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam era. He married Kathy Lindsay on April 23, 1977 in Flint and had two children, Lindsay and Martin. For 37 years, Bill worked for Goodrich Area Schools, retiring in 2010. He was a Teacher, Advisor, Football, Basketball, Baseball Coach, mentor and great friend to many. In retirement, Bill taught part time at U of M Flint and was the “Voice of the Martians” for Goodrich Football. Bill enjoyed spending time with his granddaughter, fishing, coin collecting, and attending Spring Training games in Florida every year. He actively volunteered his time for funeral luncheons at St. Mark in Goodrich and Holy Family in Grand Blanc. Surviving are his wife of 43 years Kathy; two children, daughter Lindsay (Jason) Carlisle of Flint; son Martin Duso of Chicago; granddaughter Aria Carlisle; siblings; Ronald Duso; Richard (Betsy) Duso, Evelyn (Steve) Jancar, Dennis (Melissa) Duso, Carol (Jerry) Bradberry, Lorraine (Tom) Duso-Kitts, Theresa (Michael) Zammit, Donna (Pete) Henzarek; many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Florence and Donald and father-in-law and mother-in-law, Anthony and Marjorie Lindsay. Online condolences may be posted on the obituaries page of www.sharpfuneralhomes.com.