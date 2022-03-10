Worldwide family

By David Fleet

Editor

Sophia Gaves and her family have hosted nine exchange students since 2013.

“It’s opened my eyes to so much,” said Gaves, a 2013 Brandon High School graduate. “The interaction has provided me with siblings world-wide and even now some of those students still call monthly to catch up. Over the years the exchange students have introduced our family to try new foods, learn of different cultures and help add new places to your bucket list. That’s amazing.”

The Gaves’ family connected with the exchange students through ASSE International. The organization, founded in 1938, now maintains 38 offices in 31 countries and accommodates more than 30,000 high school age students and host families annually in its programs in the participating countries. Students, 15-18 years old typically stay during the school year from August through May.

Gaves stepped in as the new ASSE Area Representative last fall, and is currently seeking to help place 23 students from Italy, Germany, Belgium, Thailand, Spain, and France.

“Everyone should host an exchange student if they are able to,” said Gaves. “The cultural exchange, the lessons learned, and the experiences are fulfilling. It’s an opportunity to share the American way of life in our communities. You get to share a piece of your family, town, and state with a complete stranger, who is guaranteed to become a part of your family. It’s a chance to learn something new outside the ordinary. No traveling required. Just an open heart, and an open home.”

“With everything going on in the world and all the uncertainty, it’s nice to show someone that a random person or family is still so open to being kind and generous,” she said. “With this community, there is no doubt that a student can fit in with the right family.”

Currently there are no students from Russia/Ukranian or surrounding areas due to the ongoing conflicts. ASSE will also require all students for the 2022-23 school year to have proof of vaccination.

Call Sophia (248) 881-0405 or s.gaves13@icloud.com