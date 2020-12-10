By David Fleet

Editor

Holly- As of Oct. 21 there are 47,067 veterans buried at Great Lakes National Cemetery. Despite the pandemic, this holiday season the national movement to honor these veterans will continue.

Through donations, Wreaths Across America make available thousands of wreaths to be laid on veteran graves at national cemetery’s nationwide.

“It’s customary for volunteers who place a wreath on a veteran’s grave to say aloud their name,” said Hoffman, Ortonville VFW commander. “It keeps the memory of that veteran alive.”

Due to the pandemic, the number of people that go to Great Lakes National Cemetery each day will be limited in an effort to keep a safe and social distance. This year, the wreath distribution site will be Ascension Genesys Hospital North parking lot off Pollock Road.

Only 1,000 wreaths will be distributed each day during the posted times or until they are gone. Masks and social distancing are required.

The wreath distribution days and hours are 1- 4 p.m., Dec. 16, 17, 18 and 9 a.m.- noon Dec.19. After picking up the wreaths, it’s up to the individual to decide when to go to Great Lakes National Cemetery. Be aware active interments are often in progress. Weekends or after hours are suggested.

“In years past more than 10,000 wreaths were laid on the graves of veterans,” said Hoffman, who has participated in the event for the past five years. “For many of the veterans buried here, placing the wreath on the grave is the only visitor they have during the year. Many times the Ortonville VFW has provided an honor guard for a funeral and only one or two family members attend.”

While the number of wreaths are limited this year due to the pandemic, the annual event is responsible for laying nearly 750,000 wreaths on veterans’ graves at 1,200 different locations across the country. The wreaths were purchased by donations

“It’s so inspiring to see so many family members out there and to recognize the veterans at the holidays,” said Hoffman.

The wreath program to honor fallen veterans began in 1992 after Morrill Worcester, owner of Worcester Wreath Company, of Harrington, Maine, found he had extra wreaths just before Christmas. To use the wreaths, Worcester opted to have them placed on graves in an old section of Arlington National Cemetery in Washington D.C.

The event continued and became an annual event at Arlington. Over the next few years other groups helped to raise more money to place a wreaths on graves of the veterans. The event grew nationwide and in 2008, Congress designed the third Saturday of December as “Wreaths Across America” Day.