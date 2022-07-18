By Shelby Stewart-Soldan

Staff Writer

Ortonville — At 6 p.m., July 20, the Brandon Township Public Library will host a creative writing program, Writing Under the Sea. Participants will be doing some free writing exercises with ocean-themed prompts.

“I have a presentation with a mix of written and picture-based prompts, and as a group we’ll select a few prompts we’re interested in and free write based on the prompt for ten or so minutes,” said Dani Hays, who is running the program. “After each prompt, anyone who might want to share what they’ve written will have a chance to do so.”

The adult program is part of the Summer Reading Program, which is ocean themed.

“We’ve had writing-based programs in the past, so I thought it might be nice to bring that back and give any writers in the community a chance to meet other writers and try to turn what is usually a solo activity into a group one,” she said. “Whether patrons are serious about their writing or just want to come and have some fun making up stories for an hour, I think it’ll be a fun activity.”

The program requires registration, but it is free. Register at brandonlibrary.org, and bring a laptop, notebook, or use a provided notebook to write stories for each prompt.

“Pretty much my hope is that we all have fun writing together and sharing what we’ve written,” she said. “Ideally, I would love to do more writing-based programs in the future, but it all depends on how this program pans out and if people like.”

To register for Writing Under the Sea on July 20 at 6 p.m., visit brandonlibrary.org or call 248-627-1460.