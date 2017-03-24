Jean Louise Jackson of Metamora, formerly of Ortonville and Waterford. Died March 22, 2017. She was 91. Born January 29, 1926 in Old Mission, Michigan to the late Ira and Laura (nee: Badger) Andrus. She was Jean, Jean the Dancing Machine (always to Johnnie Cash music). Wife of the late Max Jackson. She is survived by three children, Sherry (Stanley) Hertel, Robin (Michael) Eller and Max (Teresa) Jackson; two sisters, Perella and Barbara; also survived by 16 grandchildren, 26 great grandchildren and 1 great great grandchild; she was preceded in death by her son Scott Thomas Jackson. Mom was a caregiver. Whether it be her family, neighbor or stranger, she was always there for you. Never took, always gave. Loved babies, ice cream and her family. By her request there will be no services. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital www.stjude.org/Donate Special thanks to Bolton Brook Manor in Metamora who gave love and care to mom as if they were her family. Arrangements were entrusted to VILLAGE FUNERAL HOME-ORTONVILLE. Condolences may be sent to www.villagefh.com