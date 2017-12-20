Darlene Kissel

Kissel, Darlene of Ortonville passed away on December 18, 2017 at age 70.

Darlene is the dear wife of the late William Kissel; loving mother of Amie Norgrove (Daniel) and Paul

(Reylozel) Kissel; beloved sister of Lloyd LeForge, Gene LeForge, Tim LeForge and the late Lynn LeForge; and adoring grandmother of one grandchild. Darlene was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and sister. She enjoyed gardening, art, bird watching and was also very good with word games. Funeral services will be held on Friday, December 22, 2017 at 11am at Sparks-Griffin Funeral Home, Lake Orion. The family will receive friends on Thursday from 4-8pm at the funeral home. Memorial donations may be made to Sjogren’s Syndrome Foundation. Reflections may be shared with family atwww.sparksgriffin.com