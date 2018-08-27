Kenneth Rieth

RIETH, KENNETH HARLAN of Ortonville. Died August 24, 2018. He was 81.

He was born December 6, 1936 in Pontiac, Michigan to the late Frederick and Annie (nee: Poarch) Rieth. He is survived by his loving wife Janet Rieth; one son Kenneth H. (Stephanie) Rieth, II; one daughter, Tracey (Mark) Harwood; also survived by three grandchildren and five great grandchildren; 5 step-children, Dan Vader, David Vader and Dony Vader, Tammy (Mike) O’Boyle and Lesli Widner; he was preceded in death by, 5 brothers and sisters. Ken formerly owned and operated Town and Country Communications in Waterford. A graveside service will be 11:00 a.m. Thursday, August 30, 2018 at Rose Center Cemetery (8895 Milford Road, Holly). A celebration of Ken’s life will be 12:30 p.m. Friday, September 7, 2018 at VILLAGE FUNERAL HOME–ORTONVILLE 135 South St., Ortonville. Pastor Caleb Combs, officiating. Family will receive friends on Friday from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service. Memorial contributions may be made to Salvation Army.To send a condolence to the family go towww.villagefh.com