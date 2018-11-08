By Shelby Stewart

Staff Writer

It’s just outrageous—bank hold-ups, sighting U F O’s and dating Donald Trump?

Really?

The high school theatre program is performing “A Fly on the Wall,” a comedy by playwright Pat Cook.

“It’s about a psychiatrist, Phillip Axelrod, and the fun patients he has,” said director Jeff Malicke. “Someone is murdering psychiatrists, and suddenly the person ends up in his office. It’s the question of did she do it, did she not do it?”

The show has 14 cast members, all in a wide variety of rolls.

“Any time we have as many performers on stage is possible with all this busy action going on and they can make it good,” said Malicke. “There’s police, psychiatrists, nosy land ladies, movers, a reporter and patients.”

Shows start at 7 p.m., Nov. 15-17, Brandon High School, 1025 S. Ortonville Road, Ortonville. Tickets are $5 at the door.

“I’m excited for people to relax and have a fun time, a nice night at the theatre,” said Malicke. “It’s a comedy, a bit of a mystery. I tried to pick a play where they (the students) have an opportunity to act, but it’s not just complete chaos.”