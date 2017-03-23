On Wednesday, the three winners of the 48th annual America & Me Eassay contest, sponsored by Farm Bureau Insuarnce were recognized.

Goodrich Middle School students Ella Locey, Miaya Tait and Taylor Thomas were awarded for their achievement. As the school’s first place winner, Locey’s name will be engraved on a plaque displayed in the school office.

The topic for the 2016-17 America & Me Essay contest was “My Personal American Hero.”

Locey’s essay was about her father and is posted on thecitizenonline.com.

Locey’s first place essay now advances to the state level competition from which the top 10 essays in Michigan will be selected.

The top 10 statewide winners, will be announced in April, with a $1,000 cash award.