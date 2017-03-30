Brandon High School sophomore Jada Jordan’s photograph titled, ‘Barn Light’ was recently selected as a Top 100 in the State of Michigan in the Michigan Art Education Association competition.

“My photo contrasts a modern compact fluorescent light bulb and the dirty walls, peeling paint, exposed wires along with cobwebs of an old horse barn here in Brandon Township,” said Jordan. “It’s an old environment overwhelming the new. This was my first try at photography and honestly, it’s a lot of fun.”

Her winning photo will be on display at Western Michigan University with other top 100 pieces.