Chamber of Commerce revitalization meeting

By Susan Bromley

Staff Writer

Ortonville

– The Chamber of Commerce is going for revitalization in the new year.

“We’re trying to revive the Chamber, get more interest, and hoping that current members and those not currently members will join and be interested in the events we are planning,” said Mitch Marr, Ortonville Chamber president and owner of Marr Chiropractic.

Toward that end, he and Chamber Vice-President Roy Langolf invite business owners and members of the community to the next Chamber meeting, planned for noon, Jan. 19 at the Old Town Hall, at the corner of Church and Mill streets downtown.

Marr and Langolf say there will be a return to standardized Chamber meetings, where more input is received from the membership. In recent years, the Chamber has done more “networking” type meetings, which are less structured. Membership has declined under those types of meetings and the Chamber is hoping to grow again and benefit businesses.

“The function of the Chamber is to promote business, big or small,” said Langolf, owner of Village Funeral Home. “The Chamber was on the brink of extinction, there is a core of us working on it to save it. Right now it needs work.”

That work includes renewal of the organization’s tax-exempt status and then a plan for charity events.

Currently, there are about 50 paid members in the Chamber, down from 100 just a few years ago. The Chamber charges $150 for a yearly dues membership, which goes toward insurance coverage for events, said Langolf.

The Chamber also sponsors the area’s annual fireworks show and he hopes in the future there will be speakers at Chamber meetings to provide business owners with beneficial education to further their ventures. The Chamber is also planning a partnership with the school district for an educatiion exploration event later this month.

“I would love for anyone with any interest in the Chamber or what we are doing to attend our meeting,” said Marr. “We welcome any ideas they might have. There are no specific requirements— anyone can join the Chamber.”