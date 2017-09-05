Earl Franklin Snow

of Ortonville; died September 1, 2017.

He was 90.

Born August 11, 1927 in Detroit, Michigan to the late William and Edith (nee: Pohl) Snow. He is survived by his loving wife, Nancy Ayotte-Snow; three children, William (LeeAnne) Snow, Barry Snow and Marilyn (Robert) Myers; one brother, Lloyd (the late Verna) Snow; also survived by 14 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren; he was preceded in death by his first wife, Violet Joan Snow and one brother, Fredrick Snow. Earl owned and operated Wolverine Wheel Company. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army WWII in the 11th Airborne and attended Oakwood Community Church. Funeral service will be 11:00 a.m. Friday, September 8, 2017 at VILLAGE FUNERAL HOME–ORTONVILLE 135 South St., Ortonville. Interment will follow at Ortonville Cemetery. Family will receive friends on Thursday from 3:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to Oakwood Community Church or American Heart Assn. To send a condolence to the family go to www.villagefh.com