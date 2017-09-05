Earl Franklin Snow

 of Ortonville; died September 1, 2017.

He was 90. 

Born August 11, 1927 in Detroit, Michigan to the late William and Edith (nee: Pohl) Snow.  He is survived by his loving wife, Nancy Ayotte-Snow; three children, William (LeeAnne) Snow, Barry Snow and Marilyn (Robert) Myers;  one brother, Lloyd (the late Verna) Snow; also survived by 14 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren; he was preceded in death by his first wife, Violet Joan Snow and one brother, Fredrick Snow.  Earl owned and operated Wolverine Wheel Company.  He was a veteran of the U.S. Army WWII in the 11th Airborne and attended Oakwood Community Church.  Funeral service will be 11:00 a.m. Friday, September 8, 2017 at VILLAGE FUNERAL HOMEORTONVILLE 135 South St., Ortonville.  Interment will follow at Ortonville Cemetery.  Family will receive friends on Thursday from 3:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home.  Memorial contributions may be made to Oakwood Community Church or American Heart Assn.  To send a condolence to the family go to www.villagefh.com

