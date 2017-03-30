GHS principal steps down

By David Fleet

Editor

Goodrich

-On Monday night the school board voted 7-0 to accept the resignation of Brian Eddy who had served as principal pending the return of David St. Aubin, who remains on extended medical leave.

The resignation is effective June 30. No replacement has been named.

“For the past school year our high school staff and students have benefitted from the character and compassion of Brian Eddy,” said Dan Keller, board president. “We thank him for his service to our school and community.”

“He stepped up at a time when the high school needed somebody,” said Chip Schultz, trustee. “It was a little rough to start and he has done an excellent job.”

On July 26, 2017 the school board voted 6-0 to hire Eddy as interim high school principal. Board Secretary Dan Keller was absent from that meeting.

Eddy came to the high school with nine years administrative experience, serving as principal in the Bentley, Mt. Morris and Morrice Area school districts. He attended the University of Minnesota-Morris and received his B.S. in education and biology from Western Michigan University in May 2003. In 2006, he earned a master’s degree in teaching from Marygrove College. Eddy is a 1999 graduate of Goodrich High School.

Eddy was responsible for Bentley High School, middle school, and alternative programs with about 600 students. In comparison, Goodrich has about 700 students.