Huizenga named GAC coach of the year

By David Fleet

Editor

Goodrich-Earlier this year varsity soccer coach Evan Huizenga was named Genesee Area Conference Coach of the Year. The GAC includes Byron, Corunna, Durand, Goodrich, Lakeville, Lake Fenton, Montrose and Mt. Morris. The selection committee includes team coaches.

This year Huizenga completed his 12th season as head coach of the boys varsity team with a record of 192-63-15. Since 1996 the Martian’s recorded 13 consecutive GAC titles, six district championships, a regional championship and the 2008 state championship.

In the GAC, Huizenga has tallied a stellar 91-3 record with only one loss in 2015 and two losses in 2016. The first year of the GAC, Huizenga was an assistant coach to Josh Watson.

“It’s all about work ethic,” said Huizenga. “The support that everyone is willing to put in really pays off in the pure enjoyment of the successes. It can drive everyone to work hard and want the best.”

A former soccer standout, Huizenga grew up playing youth soccer in Goodrich and Brandon. A 1997 GHS graduate, he played four years on the varsity team, then went on to play at Tri State University, which is now Trine University in Angola, Ind. While there he was also a youth league coach. After college he started working with the high school teams the fall after graduation. He spent a few years with the JV team and as an assistant coach then took over the varsity program.

“My motivation is twofold,” he said. “First of all I was a Martian all the way through school and I want to better every other Martian, so if that is through soccer, I am ready for that honor. The second is because of the players, families and the community.”

“I motivate the players by being truthful and communicating,” he added. “I only ask them to do what I already know they can do. It is my responsibility to attempt to find their maximum effort, and then ask for just a little more. When it comes down to it, I try to motivate them, and they motivate me and it continues to build.”