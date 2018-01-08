Judith Tapscott

TAPSCOTT, Judith A.; of Ortonville; January 7, 2018; age 77; wife of Jerry for 50 years; mother of Victoria Marks; grandma of Nikki (Tyler) Heichel, Chelsea Tapscott & Kaitlyn Marks; great grandma of Konnor, Layla, Mila, Marlee, Hunter & baby on the way Rowan; sister of Tom (Dawn) Savage, Bob Savage & Jerry Savage; preceded in death by her parents Earl & Grace Savage; she will be missed by her cat, Puddin. Judy retired as a cook/baker/lunch lady at Clarkston High School. Memorial Service Sunday, January 21st at 1:30 p.m. at Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston. Friends may visit at 12:30 p.m. Memorials may be made to the family.

