Karen A. Wallace

WALLACE, Karen A. – of Goodrich, age 58, passed away June 16, 2017 at her residence. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated 11 AM Wednesday, June 21, 2017 at St. Mark the Evangelist Catholic Community, 7296 Gale Rd., Grand Blanc; Rev. Robert C. Bacik celebrant. Burial will be in Greenwood Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4-8 PM on Tuesday, June 20, 2017 at Allen Funeral Home, 9136 Davison Rd., Davison. A Rosary will be prayed 7 PM on Tuesday. There will be one hour visitation prior to Mass on Wednesday at church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society.

Karen was born in Flint, MI October 8, 1958, daughter of the late Robert and Mary Jane (Craney )Walrath. She married Michael Wallace on April 18, 1987. Karen was a member of St. Mark the Evangelist Catholic Community. She was a lifetime Girl Scout and a member of Alpha Gamma Delta. Karen worked as a Postal Carrier and was a member of the Rural Letter Carrier Association. She was a fan of the Detroit Tigers.

Karen is survived by her husband, Michael; children, Amy Wallace, Erika Wallace (fiance, Timothy Ingram); five grandchildren, Brandon, Quinn, Logan, Aneya and Alayna. She was preceded in death by her aunt, Shirley Craney.