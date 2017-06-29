Life in Ortonville: Local reflects on 95 years

By David Fleet

Editor

Ortonville- Beatrice Richards is a hometown girl.

“I love the little town atmosphere,” she said.

The area resident, who will celebrate her birthday later this month, reflected on more than 90 years in the village.

“I was born here in the village—at the house on Church Street near East Ridge Drive,” said Beatrice.

“I’ve lived in five houses in my life, all right here in the village,” she said. “Looking back, Ortonville really has not changed in the past 90 years. And honestly I’m glad. Although we had more stores to shop at back then — it’s been a wonderful community.”

Beatrice was born on July 18, 1922, the only daughter of Le Roy and Olive Borst. Her two older brothers were Clarence and La Verne.

“Dad was a tool salesman for Truth Tools, along with other brands, and was gone on the road during most of the week,” she said. “Mom and I would scrape together enough money once a week to buy a scoop of ice cream. We’d walk down to South Street to shop. We’d get groceries or take the train somewhere. We had an outside bathroom and a pitcher pump by the kitchen sink. I don’t recall indoor plumbing until after about 1948 in the village.”

Beatrice attended Ortonville High School and graduated in 1941.

“I loved to sing,” she said. “So during high school I’d sing with my dad’s band—Borst Brothers Band. We went to the Russelville Ballroom to play. The nightclub was a happening place where kids in the 1940s jitterbugged to Big Band and Swing music.”

Beatrice met Ron Richards, an Atlas Township youth, in the 1940s.

“Ron was the brother of a good friend,” she said. “We dated for awhile and my dad gave me the blessing to elope—so I did, in 1942,” she laughed. “Not long after that, Ron went into the Army.”

Ron and Beatrice had a son, Ron, born in 1942.

“Ron never went overseas, rather, served in military personnel so we could go with him, too. So we traveled to Texas, Arkansas, and other states including California. We often traveled on troop trains across the country. We returned home in 1945.”

Beatrice and Ron, Sr. were married for 69 years, until his death in 2011.