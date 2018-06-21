New pastor at Mt.Bethel

By David Fleet

Editor

Groveland Twp.- On July 1, a new pastor will step in at Mt. Bethel Church.

Leah Caron, an Oxford Township resident and current Youth Director at Seymour Lake United Methodist Church will take over for retiring Pastor Scott Clark.

“I’m excited,” said Caron. “Mt. Bethel has been there for 180 years and I’m eager to be a part of their community. There’s a long history at the church that I will help continue to guide for years to come.”

Caron is currently attending United Theological Seminary, Dayton, Ohio where through online and intensive courses will obtain a Master of Divinity degree in the near future. She also has a degree from Baker College, Flint, in Business Administration.

“I loved business administration,” she said. “But that’s not what I was called to do with the rest of my life. In 2012, while I was attending Seymour Lake United Methodist Church I just got the call from God to be a pastor. That same year I preached my first sermon. I was nervous but, it was good.”

Caron has also participated in praise bands and church choirs since she was a child.

Leah’s family includes her supportive husband, Stephen, of 12 years. They have two children, Eva and Charlie, who attend Oxford Community Schools. They also have a beloved dog named Biscuit. She enjoys family, music, and nerdy stuff of all sorts.