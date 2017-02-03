Patricia Lynn Sundermann

71, of Brandon Township, died February 1, 2017 at Henry Ford Hospital, Detroit.

She lived in Capac for most of her life and was a business owner and beautician. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends and looked forward to he monthly dinner with her classmates.

Surviving are her daughter Robin (Peter) Doutry and son, Kevin (Toni) Schlaire; four grandchildren, four great-grandchildren and many friends.

At her request there will be no services. Just remember her in your thoughts and prayers.

Arrangements were by Kaatz Funeral Directors, Capac.

Memorials are suggested to “Wishes of the Family”.

