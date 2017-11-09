Planning commission OKs event business

By David Fleet

Editor

Goodrich-By a 7-0 vote on Tuesday night, the village planning commission OK’d a site plan for Creekside Acres Event Barn, 7388 S. State Road. The 4,300 square foot barn like structure will be rented out for special events such as weddings, anniversary parties and special gatherings.

The 24-feet high building will be located just south of the village offices on the west side of M-15. The facility along with parking lot will occupy about 4.5 acres.

Owner Corey Brecht said the surrounding natural area which includes wetlands will remain untouched.

“We’ll use about 300 cubic yards of fill for the project,” said Brecht. “We’ll also keep many of the trees on the property as possible.”

The property is zoned general business and the business will employ two people. The business will close at 11 p.m. each night and account for about 900 feet of frontage on M-15. The capacity of the building will be 175 occupants with a lighted exterior. Construction could begin within two weeks weather permitting.