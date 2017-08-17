Public Notice: Brandon Public Library

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

BRANDON TOWNSHIP PUBLIC LIBRARY

County of Oakland, Michigan

ON THE ADOPTION OF THE BUDGET FOR THE FISCAL YEAR 2018

TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS IN THE LIBRARY DISTRICT OF THE

BRANDON TOWNSHIP PUBLIC LIBRARY:

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that the Brandon Township Public Library, County of Oakland, State of Michigan, will hold a public hearing on Monday, the 28th day of August 2017, at 6:45 p.m. in the Meeting Room of the Brandon Township Public Library, 304 South Street, Ortonville, Michigan 48462, to consider the approval and adoption of the operating budget of the Brandon Township Public Library for fiscal year 2018.

Copies of the proposed budget are on file with the Library Director at the Brandon Township Public Library, 304 South Street, Ortonville, Michigan 48462, for inspection during regular business hours. At the public hearing, all citizens, taxpayers, and property owners of the Brandon Township Public Library District, County of Oakland, Michigan, shall be afforded an opportunity to be heard in regard to the approval of the budget.

THE PROPERTY TAX MILLAGE RATE PROPOSED TO BE LEVIED TO SUPPORT THE PROPOSED BUDGET TO BE THE SUBJECT OF THIS HEARING.

This notice is given by order of the Board of Trustees of the Brandon Township Public Library, County of Oakland, Michigan.

Tiffany Ragland

Secretary, Board of Trustees

Brandon Township Public Library

304 South Street

Ortonville, MI 48462

County of Oakland

State of Michigan

Any citizen requesting accommodation to attend this meeting, please contact the Brandon Township Public Library at 248-627-1460.

To obtain this notice in alternate formats, please contact the Brandon Township Public Library at 248-627- 1460.

Copies of the Budget may be obtained at the Library’s Adult Reference Desk.

Publish in The Citizen 08-19-17