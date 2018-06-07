Public Notice: Brandon School District

BRANDON SCHOOLS

SCHOOL DISTRICT NOTICE

OF A PUBLIC HEARING ON

PROPOSED 2018-2019 BUDGET

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that on June 18, 2018, at 5:30 o’clock p.m., at the Brandon School District, I-TEC Center, 609 Ortonville Rd., Ortonville, Michigan, the Board of Education of Brandon School District will hold a public hearing to consider the District’s proposed 2018-2019 budget.

The Board may not adopt its proposed 2018-2019 budget until after a public hearing. A copy of the proposed 2018-2019 budget, including the proposed property tax millage rate, is available for public inspection during normal business hours at 1025 S. Ortonville Rd., Ortonville, Michigan by Friday, June 15, 2018.

The property tax millage rate proposed to be levied to support the proposed budget will be a subject of this hearing.

This notice is given by order of the Board of Education.

Marianne Dwyer, Secretary

Publish in The Citizen 6-9-18