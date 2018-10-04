Public Notice: Brandon Township

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Regular Meeting

The Charter Township of Brandon Zoning Board of Appeals will hold a Public Hearing October 24, 2018 at 7:00 P.M. at Brandon Township Offices, 395 Mill Street, Ortonville, Michigan 48462 to hear the following appeals:

Appeal #18-0015 Zoned RE

Property ID #03-15-201-005

Name: Gregory Zubal

Location: 115 S. Sashabaw Road

Request: Applicant request variance from:

1. Section 46-243 (b) (4) Continuity in the style of fencing shall be maintained along each separate property line. This provision does not require a uniform fence style along each separate property line, but rather prohibits abrupt changes in fence style along a property line.

2. Section 46-243 (c) (1) a. only ornamental type fences shall be located in a required front setback or in a required side setback adjoining a public or private street and shall not exceed four feet in height. Ornamental fencing includes wrought iron, wood picket fencing and other similar styles.

This meeting is open to all members of the public under Michigan’s Open Meeting Act. Persons with disabilities, who require assistance to participate or attend this public meeting, are requested to contact the Supervisor at (248) 627-4918 a minimum of 72 hours prior to the start of the meeting.

