Public Notice: Brandon Township

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

The Brandon Township Planning Commission shall hold a public hearing October 23, 2018 beginning at 7:00 p.m. at the Brandon Township Office, 395 Mill Street, Ortonville, Michigan 48462.

To consider the following Ordinance amendment:

Chapter 46, Article III. Section 46-206 (c) (1) Multiple-Family Residential Special Uses as convalescent and /or nursing homes, and state licensed Adult Foster Care homes approved for thirteen or more residents.

The complete text of the proposed ordinance amendments is available for review during normal business hours at Brandon Township Clerks Office.

For any additional information regarding the above hearing please contact the Brandon Township Planning & Building Department, 248-627-4916.

This meeting is open to all members of the public under Michigan’s Open Meeting Act

Persons with disabilities, who require assistance to participate or attend this public meeting, are requested to contact the Supervisor at (248) 627-4918 at least 72 hours prior to the start of the meeting.

Publish in The Citizen 10-06-18