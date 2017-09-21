Public Notice Brandon Township

BRANDON TOWNSHIP

SYNOPSIS

Charter Township of Brandon

regular Board Meeting

september 5, 2017

Call to order at 7:00 p.m.

Present: Allen, Broughton, Darnall, DePalma, Kordella, Marshall & Thurman.

Approved:

Agenda

Consent Agenda

Removal of route A from Trail proposal

Paint exterior of Fire Station One

Township Facebook page

Cable allocations

Edna Burton computer donation

No Action: SEMCOG

Discussion:

Service awards

Iron Bell Trail

SEMCOG

Adjourned at 8:56pm

A full copy of the minutes is available at the Clerk’s office, 395 Mill Street, PO Box 929, Ortonville, MI 48462 or on the Brandon Township Website at www.brandontownship.us

Posted by Candee Allen, Brandon Township Clerk, 395 Mill Street, PO Box 929, Ortonville, MI 48462.

Publish in The Citizen 09-23-17