Public Notice Brandon Township

BRANDON TOWNSHIP
SYNOPSIS
Charter Township of Brandon
regular Board Meeting
september 5, 2017
Call to order at 7:00 p.m.
Present: Allen, Broughton, Darnall, DePalma, Kordella, Marshall & Thurman.
Approved:
Agenda
Consent Agenda
Removal of route A from Trail proposal
Paint exterior of Fire Station One
Township Facebook page
Cable allocations
Edna Burton computer donation
No Action: SEMCOG
Discussion:
Service awards
Iron Bell Trail
SEMCOG
Adjourned at 8:56pm
A full copy of the minutes is available at the Clerk’s office, 395 Mill Street, PO Box 929, Ortonville, MI 48462 or on the Brandon Township Website at www.brandontownship.us
Posted by Candee Allen, Brandon Township Clerk, 395 Mill Street, PO Box 929, Ortonville, MI 48462.
Publish in The Citizen 09-23-17
BRANDON TOWNSHIP