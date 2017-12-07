Public Notice: Brandon Township

SYNOPSIS
CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF BRANDON
REGULAR MEETING
December 4, 2017
Call to order at 7:00 p.m.
Present: Allen, Broughton, DePalma, Kordella, Marshall & Thurman.
Absent: Darnall (with notice)
Presentation:
Appreciation Award Scott Laga
Appreciation Award Deputy Eric Overall
Presentation by BMS FTC Pineapple Warriors
Public Hearing:
2018 Proposed Budget
Approved:
Agenda
Adoption of Amendment to Ordinance Sec. 28-491 – Minor in Possession
Effective 1/1/2018
Full text of Ordinance available in Township office.
Holiday Pay Policy Revision
Clinton River Watershed Dues
CDBG PY 2018 Resolution and Allocations
Clerk Budget Amendment
2018 Meeting Calendar
2018 Budget Appropriations Act
Supervisor Budget Amendments
Unsold Property Objection
Postponed:
Adoption of amendment to modify Ordinance Sec. 46-6 Definitions to include Transient
Redistricting of Paint Creek Drain
Adjourned at 10:08pm
A full copy of the minutes is available at the Clerk's office, 395 Mill Street, PO Box 929, Ortonville, MI 48462 or on the Brandon Township Website at www.brandontownship.us
Posted by Candee Allen, Brandon Township Clerk, 395 Mill Street, PO Box 929, Ortonville, MI 48462.
Publish in The Citizen 12-09-17
