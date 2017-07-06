PUBLIC NOTICE

GROVELAND TOWNSHIP

GROVELAND TOWNSHIP RESIDENTS

Deferment of Summer Taxes

Application for deferment of Summer Taxes are available at the Township Hall. Principal residents who are Senior citizens, paraplegics, quadriplegics, eligible serviceman, eligible veterans, eligible widows, blind persons or totally and permanently disabled, who can verify that their household income for the preceding calendar year did not exceed $40,000.00, are eligible for Summer Tax Deferment until February 14, 2018. Also, Agricultural Real Property, if the gross receipt of agricultural or horticultural operations in the previous year or average gross receipts in the past 3 years are not less than your household income for the preceding year or the combined household incomes in the previous year, as per state requirements. These forms must be signed and returned to the Township Office not later than September 14, 2017.

If you have any questions, please call Shelly Kidd, Deputy Treasurer Groveland Township at (248) 634-4152

Publish in The Citizen 07-01-17, 07-08-17 , 07-15-17