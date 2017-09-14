Public Notice: Groveland Township

COST RECOVERY ORDINANCE (Chapter 2 division 2)
Section 2 – 154 Fees & Collections
Search Fee: $23.71
Pages 1-20: $1.19 per page
Pages 21 – 50: $0.60 per page
Pages 51+: $0.23 per page
Note: “A ‘patient’, as defined by this rule, shall not be charged the initial fee for the patient’s own medical record. However, a patient can be charged the other permitted fees (E.G. the per page fees).”
Public Act 47 of 2004. MCL 333.26269
At a regular meeting of the Groveland Township Board held Monday, September 11, 2017, the amendment to the Codified Ordinance was approved and adopted by a vote of 4-0. Copies of the amendments to the Ordinance are available for your inspection at the Groveland Township Office, 4695 Grange Hall Road, Holly, MI during regular business hours.
Effective upon approval and adoption: September 11, 2017
Pamela Mazich, Clerk – 248-634-4152
Publish in The Citizen 09-16-17
COST RECOVERY ORDINANCE (Chapter 2 division 2)