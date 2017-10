Hadley Cemetery Association

Public Announcement:

A “Special Meeting” will be held on November 1, 2017 at 6:30 P.M. at the Groveland Township Offices located at 4695 Grange Hall Road, Holly, Michigan 48442. The meeting is to update the plot owners, heirs and friends of the Hadley Cemetery Association as promised at the Annual Meeting held on August 2, 2017.

