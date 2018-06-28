Public Notice: Groveland Township

Groveland Township

NOTICE OF CLOSE OF

REGISTRATION FOR THE

AUGUST 7, 2018 PRIMARY ELECTION

To the Qualified Electors of

Groveland Township, County of Oakland:

Notice is hereby given that the last day to register for the August 7, 2018, Primary Election will be Monday, July 9, 2018.

If you are not currently registered to vote or need to register at a new address, you may do so at the following locations and times:

In Person:

· Groveland Township Clerk’s offices 4695 Grange Hall Rd., Holly, MI 48442 Monday, Tuesday & Thursday 9:00am – 4:00pm, Wednesday 9:00am – 7:00 pm. Phone: 248-634-4152.

· County Elections Division, 1200 N. Telegraph Rd., Pontiac, MI 48341, Monday – Friday, 8:00am – 4:30pm.

· Secretary of State Branch Offices.

· At specified agencies for clients receiving services through Family Independence Agency, the Department of Community Health, Michigan Jobs Commission and some offices of the Commission for the Blind.

· At military recruitment offices for persons who are enlisting.

By Mail:

· Voter Registration Application – Mail to the election official as directed on the application by the close of registration deadline.

Note: Persons registering by mail are required to vote in person unless they have previously voted in person in the state or are at least 60 years of age or are handicapped.

The election will be conducted in all voting precincts of Groveland Township for the purpose of electing candidates for the following offices: United States Representative in Congress-8th District, United States Senator, Governor, Representative in State Legislature-51st District, State Senator-14th District, County Commissioner, Delegates to County Convention.

