Public Notice: Groveland Township

SYNOPSIS

GROVELAND TWP. BOARD 7-9-2018

Call To Order & Roll Call

Approved Agenda

Approved: Consent Agenda

Accts Payable

Board Minutes Twp. /Fire 6-11-2018

NEW BUSINESS

Approved GIS contract w2ith Oakland County

Approved Reprogramming of CDBG Funds

Approved Site Plan & Fee Amendment

Approved Computer Upgrade

Approved Attendance at MMTA Fall Conference

Approved Fire Dept. Stand Alone

FIREBOARD:

Approveed Sgt. Matt Decker Promotion to Lieutenant

Patti Back

Recording Secretary

Publish in The Citizen 7-14-18